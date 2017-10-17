B.C. storm: Rain and wind warnings in effect Tuesday with power outages possible

It’s going to be a stormy day for many parts of B.C. on Tuesday.

A rainfall warning is in effect for the following regions:

Metro Vancouver

Fraser Valley

Howe Sound

Central Coast – inland

West Vancouver Island

Heavy rain is expected to fall in these regions, with total rainfall amounts expected to be between 50 to 70 millimetres.

Environment Canada says even heavier amounts up to about 100 millimetres are likely in the mountains and over parts of Howe Sound, especially near Port Mellon.

At higher elevations, the rain could fall as snow and drivers are urged to use caution and have winter tires on their car if travelling on some of the highways and mountain passes.

Wind warnings

The other concern today will be the wind.

There is the potential for very strong wind gusts and intense thunderstorms with gusts peaking at 90 km/h in many areas Tuesday morning.

A wind warning is in effect for:

Metro Vancouver

Fraser Valley

100 Mile

Central Coast

Greater Victoria

Haida Gwaii

North Coast

North Columbia

North Thompson

North Vancouver Island

Shuswap

South Thompson

Southern Gulf Islands

West Columbia

Power outages

These strong winds could knock out power to many areas across B.C.

Some power outages are already being reported in the Lower Mainland and northern Vancouver Island.

BC Hydro is keeping track of the power outages on its website.