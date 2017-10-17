B.C. storm: Rain and wind warnings in effect Tuesday with power outages possible
It’s going to be a stormy day for many parts of B.C. on Tuesday.
A rainfall warning is in effect for the following regions:
- Metro Vancouver
- Fraser Valley
- Howe Sound
- Central Coast – inland
- West Vancouver Island
Heavy rain is expected to fall in these regions, with total rainfall amounts expected to be between 50 to 70 millimetres.
Environment Canada says even heavier amounts up to about 100 millimetres are likely in the mountains and over parts of Howe Sound, especially near Port Mellon.
At higher elevations, the rain could fall as snow and drivers are urged to use caution and have winter tires on their car if travelling on some of the highways and mountain passes.
READ MORE: Winter tire rules now in effect across B.C.: what you need to know
WATCH: First fall storm set to hit Metro Vancouver
Wind warnings
The other concern today will be the wind.
There is the potential for very strong wind gusts and intense thunderstorms with gusts peaking at 90 km/h in many areas Tuesday morning.
A wind warning is in effect for:
- Metro Vancouver
- Fraser Valley
- 100 Mile
- Central Coast
- Greater Victoria
- Haida Gwaii
- North Coast
- North Columbia
- North Thompson
- North Vancouver Island
- Shuswap
- South Thompson
- Southern Gulf Islands
- West Columbia
Power outages
These strong winds could knock out power to many areas across B.C.
Some power outages are already being reported in the Lower Mainland and northern Vancouver Island.
BC Hydro is keeping track of the power outages on its website.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.