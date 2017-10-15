Man rushed to hospital following a stabbing in the Stockyards

A 21-year-old man has been has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in the Stockyards.

Police say the victim stumbled into a store in the St. Clair Avenue West and Keele Street area at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday claiming to have been stabbed.

He was conscious and breathing at the time but has since gone unconscious.

He was initially admitted to hospital in life-threatening condition but his injuries have since been downgraded to non-life-threatening.

According to witnesses, three men were seen fleeing the scene following the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

