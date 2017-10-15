Man rushed to hospital following a stabbing in the Stockyards
A 21-year-old man has been has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in the Stockyards.
Police say the victim stumbled into a store in the St. Clair Avenue West and Keele Street area at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday claiming to have been stabbed.
He was conscious and breathing at the time but has since gone unconscious.
He was initially admitted to hospital in life-threatening condition but his injuries have since been downgraded to non-life-threatening.
According to witnesses, three men were seen fleeing the scene following the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
Stabbing GO#1867445
St Clair Ave W/Keele St
Man,21,unconscious/breathing with stab wound
Emerg Run
Anyone with info contact 416-808-1200^js
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 15, 2017
