Auston Matthews scores OT winner as Leafs edge Habs 4-3

MONTREAL – Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game 48 seconds into overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Matthews finished a two-on-one counterattack with William Nylander, beating Carey Price with a bullet shot from the left circle for his fifth goal in five games this season.

James van Riemsdyk and Patrick Marleau also scored for Toronto (4-1-0), which ended a 14-game winless run against Montreal dating to January 2014.

Jeff Petry, Alex Galcheyuk and Jonathan Drouin scored for the Canadiens (1-3-1)

Montreal led 33-21 in shots in regulation time and 34-22 overall.

The Canadiens struck first as Petry took a drop pass from Drouin and fired a shot through traffic past Frederik Anderson at 2:19.

The Leafs replied with two goals in 44 seconds as a faceoff in the Montreal zone went to van Riemsdyk for a weak shot that went in off Petry and Matthews, while on an end-to-end rush, grabbed a weak clearing attempt by Jordie Benn and beat and an off-balance Price with a shot under the crossbar at 8:16.

Galchenyuk elected to shoot on a two-on-one on the power play for his first of the season. It was Montreal’s first goal on a man advantage of the season, ending an 0-for-14 drought.

Drouin got his first goal as a Canadien 11:33 into the second frame when he redirected a diagonal pass from Karl Alzner, but Marleau tied it 1:10 later, lifting the puck just over the line after Price lost sight of it in the crease. The goal was confirmed by video review.

Toronto has scored at least three goals in their five games this season.

Leafs defenceman Connor Carrick returned after missing two games with an upper body injury.

Canadiens centre Tomas Plekanec missed the morning skate with a flu, but was able to play.