Woman arrested in connection with fatal North York hit-and-run

Twenty-eight-year-old Erin Wright has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in North York that left a 63-year-old New Brunswick woman dead.

The woman was brought to Toronto Police Traffic Services on Saturday afternoon where charges are expected to be laid.

#Breaking Erin Wright just arrested for fail to stop at scene of accident, dangerous oper'n of motor vehicle cause death & obstruct police — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) October 14, 2017

At around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian being struck at York Mills and Don Mills roads.

READ MORE: Vehicle wanted in connection with fatal North York hit-and-run located: police

Police said Debbie Graves was walking on the north side of York Mills, just west of Don Mills, when a vehicle mounted the curb and struck her.

READ MORE: Victim of Toronto fatal hit-and-run was visiting from New Brunswick

The vehicle then fled westbound on York Mills Road.

Graves was in Toronto for business and had just gotten off work at the time of the incident. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Wright is the owner of a Nissan Rouge which police allege was involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

– With file from Jessica Patton, Catherine McDonald and David Shum