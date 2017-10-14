Crime
October 14, 2017 1:01 pm

Woman arrested in connection with fatal North York hit-and-run

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a 63-year-old woman in North York has been located at a body shop. As Shallima Maharaj reports, police have yet to determine who the driver was at the time of accident.

Twenty-eight-year-old Erin Wright has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in North York that left a 63-year-old New Brunswick woman dead.

The woman was brought to Toronto Police Traffic Services on Saturday afternoon where charges are expected to be laid.

At around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian being struck at York Mills and Don Mills roads.

Police said Debbie Graves was walking on the north side of York Mills, just west of Don Mills, when a vehicle mounted the curb and struck her.

The vehicle then fled westbound on York Mills Road.

Graves was in Toronto for business and had just gotten off work at the time of the incident. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Wright is the owner of a Nissan Rouge which police allege was involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

– With file from Jessica Patton, Catherine McDonald and David Shum

