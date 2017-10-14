Man charged with murder in connection with July homicide in west Edmonton

Edmonton police have made an arrest in relation to a homicide that happened at a west Edmonton home this summer.
Brendan Christopher Dion, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing an offence and unauthorized possession of a firearm in relation to the death of 40-year-old James Joel Dunham.
Police were called to a weapons complaint near 101 Avenue and 153 Street at around 5:20 a.m. on July 21.
Officers found a man dead on scene.
The medical examiner determined Dunham died from multiple gunshot wounds.
His death was Edmonton’s 29th homicide of 2017.
