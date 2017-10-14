Crime
October 14, 2017 1:26 am

Man charged with murder in connection with July homicide in west Edmonton

By Web Producer  Global News
File / Global News
Edmonton police have made an arrest in relation to a homicide that happened at a west Edmonton home this summer.

Brendan Christopher Dion, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing an offence and unauthorized possession of a firearm in relation to the death of 40-year-old James Joel Dunham.

Police were called to a weapons complaint near 101 Avenue and 153 Street at around 5:20 a.m. on July 21.

Officers found a man dead on scene.

The medical examiner determined Dunham died from multiple gunshot wounds.

His death was Edmonton’s 29th homicide of 2017.

Canora
Edmonton homicide
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Homicide
Second Degree Murder
Suspicious Death

