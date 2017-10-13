First snow of the season for many areas of B.C.

It was the first snowfall of the season for many areas of B.C. on Friday and while it was a welcome sight for some, it did cause some problems on the roads.

Snow and winter conditions forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway southbound at Kamloops for most of the morning.

It may still be Fall, but it's wintery in parts of the province. If you're driving to the mountains, be prepared #ShiftIntoWinter https://t.co/A7yXYHujfP — CQ RCMP (@cqrcmp) October 13, 2017

It has since re-opened.

Other mountain passes were also hit with snow and drivers were urged to use caution.

Some snow also falling just above the South Thompson valley in Aberdeen this morning! Yes, it is a little early in the season for all this! https://t.co/3KxooCHyVN — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) October 13, 2017

Right now – ALLISON PASS!!! pic.twitter.com/j6rQB66M6r — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) October 13, 2017

Snow falling near Hope Slide… pic.twitter.com/FfkRPYxcD4 — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) October 13, 2017

READ MORE: Winter tire rules are now in effect across B.C.: what you need to know

Drivers are now required to have winter tires if they are travelling on many of B.C.’s highways.

Motorists could face a $121 fine for travelling on almost any highway outside of the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island without following the requirements.

They could also be turned around from their destination.

From Oct. 1 to March 31, drivers must have tires on their vehicles that are for cold weather driving.

Tires that are acceptable will show the three-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol or the M+S (mud and snow) symbol, and must have at least 3.5 mm tread. Some tire manufacturers choose to mark their tires with both designations.

Trucks travelling these routes are also required to carry chains.

Snow falling

Snow also fell today in the Cranbrook area and children were very excited to get out and make their first snowmen of the season.

It was also snowing lightly in the area of Hope Friday morning.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says this snowfall is due to the same cool and showery air mass that generated heavy showers and hail over the South Coast over the past two days, which has now hit the Southern Interior with heavy snow at higher elevations.

“Up to 10 centimetres fell on the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt overnight and this morning, with several centimetres also reported on most other highway passes in the South Interior,” Madryga said. “In fact, some wet snow also fell around higher parts of some cities such as Cranbrook and Kamloops his morning.”

“In the Lower Mainland, heavy rain on Thursday fell as snow higher up on the North Shore Mountains, providing a beautiful view from Vancouver this morning as the sky cleared. And most of the precipitation in the Southern Interior will move to the south of B.C. by later today as well, and a drier night will follow tonight.”

“However slick roads will prevail as temperatures there fall below freezing tonight.”