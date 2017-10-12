Toronto doctor accused of having sex with girl, 15; injecting her with meds

A 32-year-old Toronto doctor is facing multiple charges following a human trafficking investigation that found a man had sex with a 15-year-old girl after meeting her through an online escort service.

Toronto police said the suspect met the girl in December 2016 after responding to an ad on backpage.com.

Authorities said the man and girl had unprotected sex at different hotels in the Toronto area for several months.

It is also alleged the suspect would prescribe her birth control pills and inject her with medication after each encounter.

Police said on one occasion, the suspect requested the girl show up at his place of work at the Toronto General Hospital where they had sex in his office.

Ernest Chiu of Toronto has been arrested and charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 and sexual assault.

Police said the suspect is employed as a doctor of nephrology. He has worked in several medical facilities in Toronto including St. Michael’s Hospital, Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto Rehab and Sinai Health System.

The accused made a court appearance on Oct. 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).