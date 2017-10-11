Elderly man in serious condition after vehicle crash on Old Park Road and Wembley Road

A man in his 80s was brought to hospital in serious condition after a collision took place on Old Park Road and Wembley Road Wednesday night.

Toronto Police first tweeted about the collision just before 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. The man was reported bleeding and unconscious at the scene, and was later transported to hospital.

COLLISION:

Old Park Rd + Wembley Rd

-Man transported to hospital

-Serious condition

-Expect road closure in area

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 11, 2017

The tweet warned pedestrians to expect a road closure in the area.

READ MORE: Double decker bus driver seriously injured in 2-vehicle collision into light pole downtown: Toronto police

Later on, police posted a public safety alert informing pedestrians that police have responded to over 30 collisions since noon Wednesday – several of which involved serious injuries. Police warned people to be cautious.

In just over a week between late September and early October, there have been seven pedestrians killed as a result of collisions.

Toronto also experienced rainy conditions Wednesday night.