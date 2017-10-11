Elderly man in serious condition after vehicle crash on Old Park Road and Wembley Road
A man in his 80s was brought to hospital in serious condition after a collision took place on Old Park Road and Wembley Road Wednesday night.
Toronto Police first tweeted about the collision just before 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. The man was reported bleeding and unconscious at the scene, and was later transported to hospital.
The tweet warned pedestrians to expect a road closure in the area.
READ MORE: Double decker bus driver seriously injured in 2-vehicle collision into light pole downtown: Toronto police
Later on, police posted a public safety alert informing pedestrians that police have responded to over 30 collisions since noon Wednesday – several of which involved serious injuries. Police warned people to be cautious.
In just over a week between late September and early October, there have been seven pedestrians killed as a result of collisions.
Toronto also experienced rainy conditions Wednesday night.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.