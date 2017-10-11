Double decker bus driver seriously injured in 2-vehicle collision into light pole downtown: Toronto police

A driver of a double decker bus is seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in the city’s downtown core.

Toronto police reported around 7 p.m. that a car and double decker bus had collided at Sherbourne and Gerrard Streets. The bus mounted the curb during the collision and struck a pole in the area, causing some wires to come down.

Police said they arrived on scene to find the driver of the bus seriously injured. Toronto fire was requesting that EMS put a rush on bringing the driver to hospital.

The collision has affected power in the area, causing some street lights to temporarily be put out.

Drivers are being advised to expect road closures.