Toronto District School Board set to phase out ‘chief’ from all job titles
TORONTO – Canada’s largest school board says it is phasing out the word “chief” from senior staff’s job titles out of respect for Indigenous peoples.
The Toronto District School Board says it has been working on removing the term from job titles for a few years, and is close to eliminating it completely.
The board says the word “chief” doesn’t accurately represent the jobs it’s used to describe, and is being replaced with terms like “manager” and “executive officer”.
For instance, the title chief of social work is now the manager of social work.
The board says the word “chief” has also been used in a negative way in the past.
