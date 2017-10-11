Over $20K raised for son of pilot killed in helicopter crash near Campbell River
The victim of a fatal helicopter crash in Campbell River is being remembered as a caring and devoted mother.
“She was an amazing person, Mason her son was her whole life,” said Roger Jamieson.
Jamieson was a friend of Karen Coulter, a 46-year-old woman from Nanaimo who died in a helicopter crash near the Campbell River airport on Oct. 1.
Coulter was a pilot and a single mom who left behind one son.
“She’s so caring and so giving, always happy and always upbeat,” Jamieson said.
A pilot himself, Jamieson has started an online trust fund for Coulter’s son through a GoFundMe page.
“Money isn’t ever going to replace what Mason lost, but hopefully it gives him some opportunity to pursue his dreams in the future,” said Jamieson.
He said hopefully Mason could use it for anything he might need, including an education.
READ MORE: UPDATE: One dead, one injured, following helicopter crash near Campbell River
As of Oct. 10, the fund had raised more than $20,000.
Coulter was one of two pilots in the helicopter when it went down, the second pilot survived.
