October 6, 2017 10:39 pm
Updated: October 6, 2017 11:27 pm

Calgary police investigating after woman and child reportedly stabbed

Kim Smith
Kevin Billo / Global News
Calgary police are investigating after a woman and a child were found in distress around 7 p.m. Friday in a green space near the 100 block of Berberry Crescent in the northwest.

Police said initial reports suggest they were both suffering from stab wounds. On Friday evening, they were both in hospital in serious but stable condition.

A man was taken into custody at the scene.

