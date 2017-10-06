Chief Mark Saunders recovering after kidney transplant, thanks public for support
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders issued a statement on Friday thanking the public for their support just days after undergoing a kidney transplant.
Saunders, who was previously diagnosed with kidney disease and had been living with one kidney, announced last week that his wife would be a donor.
READ MORE: Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders to receive kidney transplant
“On behalf of my wife Stacey and I, I would like to offer our gratitude for the well wishes, prayers and messages of support we have received over the last several days,” Saunders wrote.
“Thank you, especially, to those who have shared their own transplant story with us. Your encouraging words have meant a lot as we take this journey together.”
READ MORE: 5 things to know about new Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders
Saunders underwent surgery on Monday and said both he and his wife are taking their “recovery day by day.”
He was appointed the Toronto police chief in 2015 after spending 32 years as a police officer.
Saunders said in a statement he and his wife would be honoured if donations are made to the following charities in lieu of flowers and gift baskets.
United Way
Victim Services Toronto
Special Olympics Ontario
Children’s Breakfast Club
Covenant House
The Good Neighbours’ Club
— With a file from Nick Westoll
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.