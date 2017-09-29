Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders to receive kidney transplant
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders will be receiving a kidney transplant from his wife Stacey on Monday.
Mark Pugash, a Toronto police spokesperson, told Global News Friday evening that Chief Saunders was previously diagnosed with kidney disease. He said Saunders has been living with one kidney.
Pugash said Saunders’ wife Stacey will be donating a kidney.
“Stacey is a perfect match,” he said.
Mayor John Tory issued a statement Friday praising the chief and extending his best wishes to Mark and Stacey Saunders.
“I hope they both will have a quick recovery and I wish them good health in the future,” Tory wrote in part.
“Battling kidney disease while serving as the chief of police could not have been easy. It’s a testament to the Chief’s strength and determination.”
Residents, officials and officers tweeted their support to Saunders Friday evening.
Deputy Chief James Ramer will serve as acting police chief in Saunders’ absence.
With files from Erick Espinosa
