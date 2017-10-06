Global BC’s Thanks for Giving raises over $11,000 for Food Banks BC

The tallies are in, and Greater Vancouverites helped Global BC raise $11,000 for Food Banks BC on Thursday.

Global BC broadcast live from four locations as part of its fifth annual Thanks for Giving campaign to raise donations of food and money for food banks around the province.

People were invited to come by any of those locations to drop off money or food, or to donate online.

But donations didn’t stop on Thursday. You can still give money to food banks right here.

We’ll have more updated totals next week.

Here are some photos from the 2017 Thanks for Giving campaign:

We are at the @SurreyFoodBank until 7 for @GlobalBC #thanksforgiving in support of Food Banks BC – please stop by and donate food or cash!! pic.twitter.com/UEs6vdaGF1 — Samantha Falk (@samantha_falk) October 5, 2017

Vintage Fire Truck & Surrey Fire Fighters here until 1pm, Come down to @SurreyFoodBank and donate! #ThanksForGiving https://t.co/AxAwdmUKkj pic.twitter.com/nLwJrcxBRk — Surrey Food Bank (@SurreyFoodBank) October 5, 2017

Lots going on with donors dropping by @SurreyFoodBank @GlobalBC Including ILWU 502 and Fraser Surrey Docks employees #ThanksForGiving! pic.twitter.com/oDO9tYzAeT — Surrey Food Bank (@SurreyFoodBank) October 5, 2017

On location @ the Surrey Food Bank all day collecting donations #thanksforgiving pic.twitter.com/FzcATUVxY7 — Kaitlyn Herbst (@kaitlynherbst16) October 5, 2017

This is the kind of traffic backup I like to see! People giving to the food bank #Thanksforgiving pic.twitter.com/kBCnWFdp3G — Kaitlyn Herbst (@kaitlynherbst16) October 5, 2017

Please donate to your food bank. We are live in Maple Ridge all day. Friends in Need 119ave & 227st @GlobalBC @BC1 pic.twitter.com/nWMpvuxYXr — Jennifer Palma (@JenPalmaGlobal) October 5, 2017

Local food banks need your help #Thanksforgiving is in support of @RealFoodBanksBC and the Friends In Need Food Bank with @GlobalBC_Comm pic.twitter.com/9QK6iZCZnF — CKNW (@CKNW) October 5, 2017