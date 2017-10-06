Global BC’s Thanks for Giving raises over $11,000 for Food Banks BC

The tallies are in, and Greater Vancouverites helped Global BC raise $11,000 for Food Banks BC on Thursday.
Global BC broadcast live from four locations as part of its fifth annual Thanks for Giving campaign to raise donations of food and money for food banks around the province.
People were invited to come by any of those locations to drop off money or food, or to donate online.
But donations didn’t stop on Thursday. You can still give money to food banks right here.
We’ll have more updated totals next week.
Here are some photos from the 2017 Thanks for Giving campaign:
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.