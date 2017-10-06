Thanks For Giving

More
Canada
October 6, 2017 12:48 am

Global BC’s Thanks for Giving raises over $11,000 for Food Banks BC

By National Online Journalist  Global News

As Global TV collects food and cash for B.C.’s food banks during our “Thanks For Giving” campaign, Linda Aylesworth tells us what food banks really need to serve an ever-growing need.

A A

The tallies are in, and Greater Vancouverites helped Global BC raise $11,000 for Food Banks BC on Thursday.

Global BC broadcast live from four locations as part of its fifth annual Thanks for Giving campaign to raise donations of food and money for food banks around the province.

People were invited to come by any of those locations to drop off money or food, or to donate online.

But donations didn’t stop on Thursday. You can still give money to food banks right here.

We’ll have more updated totals next week.

Here are some photos from the 2017 Thanks for Giving campaign:

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
food banks global bc
global bc food bank donations
global bc food banks
global bc thanks for giving
Thanks For Giving
thanks for giving campaign
thanks for giving food banks
Thanks For Giving Food Drive
thanks for giving global bc

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News