Global BC’s Thanks For Giving 2017
On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 Global BC will be supporting Food Banks BC with our 5thannual Thanks For Giving campaign.
Global News will be broadcasting LIVE on location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the day of at the following locations:
- Surrey Food Bank, 10732 City Parkway, Surrey
- Mustard Seed Food Bank, 625 Queens Avenue, Victoria
- Maple Ridge Food Bank, 22726 Dewdney Trunk Road, actual drop off at 119 Avenue
How to Donate
- Donate online
- Come by any of the broadcasting locations and drop off money or food donations.
- Alternatively visit your local food bank to donate.
- Text FOOD to 41010 to donate $5, $10, $20 or $25 (you specify the amount and it will be added to your phone bill).
Follow Our Progress:
Follow along on the day on social media with the hashtag #ThanksForGiving
We will also be tweeting from our @GlobalBC and @GlobalBC_Comm accounts.
You can also follow @RealFoodBanksBC @SurreyFoodBank@MustardSeedVic @FINfoodbank
