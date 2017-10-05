Penticton non-profit paid camping costs for homeless amid rental crunch

A Penticton non-profit is paying camping costs for homeless people who have no other housing options available in the city, which is grappling with a low vacancy rate.

The South Okanagan Brain Injury Society helped to cover the cost of campground fees for two to three people a month over the summer at Lavern Jack’s property on the Penticton Indian Band.

“Our relationship with Lavern Jack has just been a collaborative approach in finding housing for people during the summer months when there haven’t been other options available,” said executive director Linda Sankey.

Sankey said it’s not ideal but there are few other housing options for those on income assistance.

“It’s not adequate housing but it’s still a necessity for a person to have one single spot that they know that they can stay,” she said.

Jack charges $20 per night for tents and $35 per night for trailers to camp on his property. He offers water and sewer hookup, but there is no power available other than the use of his generator.

“All I’ve been hearing from people is it’s just too expensive. They work and they say one paycheque goes to rent and they’ve got to starve until the next pay day,” he said of the people who stay there.

Penny Brown-Alvord and her family moved to B.C. from Alberta and lived in a trailer on Jack’s property for three months while they hunted for housing.

The family ended up at a Peachland hotel, which offers long-term rent in the off-season, but their lease expires in April.

The Alvords are not alone in their plight.

The City of Penticton commissioned a housing needs assessment report that found the city is facing a shortage of almost 300 units of non-market housing.

It also found that more than one-third of renters, 35.7 per cent, can’t afford the rent they’re paying.

Penticton’s rental vacancy rate is 1.1 per cent.

“When we’re under two per cent like we are in Penticton right now you’re going to get people that are squeezed out of the markets,” said Penticton planning manager Blake Laven.

He said city hall is taking action by approving the conversion of motels into social housing, donating land for subsidized rental properties and increasing market supply.

“So I think things will get better hopefully over the next few years but we are experiencing a really tight vacancy market right now,” he added.

The race for rentals is becoming more urgent as winter approaches.