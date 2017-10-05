Canada
Man killed in crash on Cabot Trail

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

RCMP say a 21-year-old man from Pleasant Bay, N.S. was killed a crash on the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton on Wednesday night.

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a 21-year-old man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Cabot Trail.

According to police, a truck with three men on board lost control, left the road and overturned into a ditch just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

One of the passengers, a 21-year-old man from Pleasant Bay, had been partially ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

The driver and the second passenger were not hurt.

RCMP gave the driver a seven-day suspension for alcohol consumption.

An RCMP collision analyst was on scene as part of the investigation and the trail was reduced to one lane until 4 a.m. Thursday.

