Man killed in crash on Cabot Trail
RCMP in Nova Scotia say a 21-year-old man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Cabot Trail.
According to police, a truck with three men on board lost control, left the road and overturned into a ditch just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
READ: Man airlifted to Halifax after motorcycle crash on Cabot Trail
One of the passengers, a 21-year-old man from Pleasant Bay, had been partially ejected from the truck and died at the scene.
The driver and the second passenger were not hurt.
RCMP gave the driver a seven-day suspension for alcohol consumption.
An RCMP collision analyst was on scene as part of the investigation and the trail was reduced to one lane until 4 a.m. Thursday.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.