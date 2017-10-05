Thanksgiving Monday 2017: What’s open and closed in Toronto

Wondering what’s open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving Monday? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

What’s open

Several types of businesses, including restaurants and bars, small retail stores, gas stations have the option to stay open on civic holidays. Retail businesses in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District, are also allowed to remain open.

The Eaton Centre (10-6), Square One (11-6), Vaughan Mills (10-7), Toronto Premium Outlets ( 9:30-7), Upper Canada Mall (11-6), Pacific Mall

The Toronto Island Ferry and Toronto Island Park

Riverdale Farm, High Park Zoo, Centennial Park Conservatory and Allan Gardens Conservatory, Evergreen Brick Works, Fort York National Historic Site, Spadina Museum

Select grocery stores, including Rabba Fine Foods locations, Metro at College Park and the Maple Leaf Gardens Loblaws on Carlton Street

Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto Zoo, the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, CN Tower, Legoland Discovery Centre and the Ontario Science Centre

Major movie theatres

The TTC is on holiday service; GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule

What’s closed