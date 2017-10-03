HBC unveils Team Canada collection and Canadians are pretty excited

It’s all about those mittens for many Canadians, but the latest Team Canada merchandise designed by HBC has many on social media excited for every one of the black-and-red pieces from the latest PyeongChang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Collection.

Unveiled in Toronto at an event held at the Eaton Centre and to the rest of Canada via a Facebook Live hosted by Patrick Langlois and Olympic diver Roseline Filion, the 28-piece collection uses bold maple leaf graphics and colour-blocking for a sleek, modern take on winter outerwear and athleisure basics. The collection was inspired by a “fierce Canadian spirit” and iconic winter style.

“We are excited to unveil this new collection today and launch the ninth edition of our now-iconic Red Mittens, which directly help our athletes achieve their dreams,” Alison Coville, HBC president, said in a statement. “Wearing the mittens is a fun and easy way for Canadians to show their support for Team Canada.”

Proudly and liberally emblazoned with Canada branding, as well as other traditional Canadian imagery including polar bears, snowflakes and moose, the range also comprises lifestyle pieces like a classic flannel shirt, a woven wrap and socks. The iconic, fleece-lined Red Mittens, whose sales have generated over $30 million for Canadian athletes, have been reimagined this year with a large white maple leaf on both the palm and the back.

Social media reaction to the unveiling of the collection was overwhelmingly enthusiastic.

Rockin the red, white & plaid! 🇨🇦 — ➰ Deborah (@deborah_osborne) October 3, 2017

Love the hats!! ❤️ — Calee Stimpson (@caleestimpson5) October 3, 2017

Need that ball cap! 🇨🇦🇨🇦 — tracy webb (@tracywebb21) October 3, 2017

Love them! Yet another reason to want to move to Canada! — Susan Mitchell (@amarah31) October 3, 2017

Chris Overholt, CEO and secretary general of the Canadian Olympic Committee, called the designs “iconic,” and praised the efforts of the in-house team that created them.

“Thanks to these amazing Hudson’s Bay designs, our Canadian Olympic Team will be outfitted in a uniform that will be the envy of the world.”

The collection will be worn by Team Canada for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as off-duty while in Olympic Village.