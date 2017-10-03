HBC unveils Team Canada collection and Canadians are pretty excited
It’s all about those mittens for many Canadians, but the latest Team Canada merchandise designed by HBC has many on social media excited for every one of the black-and-red pieces from the latest PyeongChang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Collection.
WATCH BELOW: Team Canada’s PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Lab
Unveiled in Toronto at an event held at the Eaton Centre and to the rest of Canada via a Facebook Live hosted by Patrick Langlois and Olympic diver Roseline Filion, the 28-piece collection uses bold maple leaf graphics and colour-blocking for a sleek, modern take on winter outerwear and athleisure basics. The collection was inspired by a “fierce Canadian spirit” and iconic winter style.
“We are excited to unveil this new collection today and launch the ninth edition of our now-iconic Red Mittens, which directly help our athletes achieve their dreams,” Alison Coville, HBC president, said in a statement. “Wearing the mittens is a fun and easy way for Canadians to show their support for Team Canada.”
Proudly and liberally emblazoned with Canada branding, as well as other traditional Canadian imagery including polar bears, snowflakes and moose, the range also comprises lifestyle pieces like a classic flannel shirt, a woven wrap and socks. The iconic, fleece-lined Red Mittens, whose sales have generated over $30 million for Canadian athletes, have been reimagined this year with a large white maple leaf on both the palm and the back.
READ MORE: Meghan Markle cosies up to Prince Harry at Invictus Games closing ceremony
Social media reaction to the unveiling of the collection was overwhelmingly enthusiastic.
Chris Overholt, CEO and secretary general of the Canadian Olympic Committee, called the designs “iconic,” and praised the efforts of the in-house team that created them.
“Thanks to these amazing Hudson’s Bay designs, our Canadian Olympic Team will be outfitted in a uniform that will be the envy of the world.”
The collection will be worn by Team Canada for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as off-duty while in Olympic Village.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.