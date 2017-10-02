Entertainment
October 2, 2017 1:07 pm

Meghan Markle cosies up to Prince Harry at Invictus Games closing ceremony

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen at the Closing Ceremony on day 8 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at the Air Canada Centre on September 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
A A

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted getting cosy at the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto on Saturday.

Prince Harry and the Suits star were photographed together while they were seated in a private box at the Air Canada Centre, watching Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Bryan Adams and more perform.

WATCH BELOW: Prince Harry spotted with girlfriend Meghan Markle at Invictus Games

READ MORE: Invictus Games wind down as Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams perform at closing ceremony

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Karwai Tang/WireImage

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

(Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Before the couple enjoyed the show, Prince Harry took the stage to congratulate the athletes. While he was addressing the audience, Markle was in the stands with her mother, Doria Radlan.

(Photo by: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spotted together at Invictus Games

Markle and Prince Harry publicly debuted as a couple as they walked hand-in-hand in the Toronto stadium to watch a tennis match on Sept. 25.

WATCH BELOW: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle At Invictus Games

The couple also attended the open ceremonies for the 2017 Invictus Games last weekend, though they were seated a couple rows apart.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Invictus Games 2017
invictus games meghan markle
invictus games prince harry
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
meghan markle prince harry photos
meghan markle prince harry pictures
Prince Harry
prince harry girlfriend
prince harry meghan markle
prince harry meghan markle pictures
prince harry meghan markle together

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News