Meghan Markle cosies up to Prince Harry at Invictus Games closing ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted getting cosy at the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto on Saturday.

Prince Harry and the Suits star were photographed together while they were seated in a private box at the Air Canada Centre, watching Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Bryan Adams and more perform.

Before the couple enjoyed the show, Prince Harry took the stage to congratulate the athletes. While he was addressing the audience, Markle was in the stands with her mother, Doria Radlan.

Markle and Prince Harry publicly debuted as a couple as they walked hand-in-hand in the Toronto stadium to watch a tennis match on Sept. 25.

The couple also attended the open ceremonies for the 2017 Invictus Games last weekend, though they were seated a couple rows apart.