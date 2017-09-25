Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spotted together at Invictus Games

Prince Harry has been busy with his involvement in the Invictus Games and on Monday, he was able to take some time to enjoy one of the events with girlfriend Meghan Markle by his side.

Publicly debuting as a couple, they made quite the entrance, as they walked hand-in-hand into the Toronto stadium to take in a tennis match.

Markle, who looked stunning in a white button-down and jeans, sat next to her royal beau in the front row, occasionally whispering in each other’s ears.

The Suits actress was spotted taking in the game, chatting with the children gathered around her and applauding the Australia vs. New Zealand match.

Earlier Monday, Prince Harry gave a speech to the Canadian Institute for Military and Veterans Mental Research (CIMVHR) Conference, where he described the importance for these games for those who have served their country.

“I am sure it will come as no surprise to anyone in this room that I am hugely passionate about the Invictus Games,” Prince Harry told the conference. “I am passionate about the role which sport can play in the recovery of body and mind.”

“I am passionate about the men and women of our Armed Forces who have served their countries. And, I am passionate in my support and admiration for the families of those men and women, because they too have served.”

This is the couple’s second public appearance together, after Markle and Prince Harry both attended the opening ceremonies for the 2017 Invictus Games over the weekend, though they were seated a couple seats apart in the same row.