Penticton fire fighters rescue seriously injured woman in strange circumstances

A woman is in Penticton hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries following a peculiar incident Sunday afternoon.

Fire department deputy chief, Chris Forester, says the distraught woman appeared at the back door of the Dawson Avenue fire hall saying someone was chasing her and seeking assistance.

She then ran off with a firefighter following to try to help her.

Forester says the woman then leaped over a ramp railing at the Superstore and fell about 25 feet.

She was laying in an awkward position in a small space between a concrete wall and large electrical box.

Fire crews used a ladder truck and technical rescue equipment to retrieve the woman who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Forester says RCMP are trying to determine why the woman was initially in distress.