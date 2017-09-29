Municipal leaders back West Kelowna bid for photo radar

West Kelowna wants to be allowed to bring back photo radar and it’s getting support from other municipal leaders from around the province.

A resolution proposed by West Kelowna, calling for the province to “permit local governments to independently implement photo radar on local roads,” was supported by the majority of delegates at the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention this week.

The resolution suggests local governments would pay for the photo radar themselves.

The resolution argues “traffic speed enforcement in residential areas, playground and school zones is labour intensive and the ability to use photo radar as an enforcement tool has proven effective and efficient in the management of speed.”

B.C. had photo radar cameras for five years ending in 2001. However, the method of speed enforcement was disliked by many drivers.

