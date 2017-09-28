OPP investigating after several firearms stolen from Thames Centre home

Provincial police in Middlesex County are investigating after several firearms were stolen over the weekend during a break and enter at a home in Thames Centre.

The incident occurred at an undetermined time on Sunday at a home on Avon Drive, police said.

According to police, a suspect or suspects trespassed on the property, breached a door to the home, and once inside, stole several firearms including a number of rifles and antiques.

The exact number of firearms stolen from the residence is not known, but police are reminding residents to immediately report suspicious persons and vehicles to police.

Police said the investigation into the matter is ongoing by the Elgin-Middlesex Community Street Crimes Unit, and anyone with information is asked to contact their local police service, the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).