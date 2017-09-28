Changing the stigma of addiction: Stage for Change back for its 6th year

The sixth annual Stage for Change, hosted by Addiction Services of Thames Valley (ADSTV) will be held at Aeolian Hall Thursday night.

The event is part of ADSTV’s “Possible” campaign that aims to change the stigma of addiction by sharing real stories of addiction, recovery, and change.

“We run one in London, in St. Thomas, and in Woodstock each year. It’s an event that is funded and sponsored by the Addiction Services Foundation Board so that we can put on a free event for the community and encourage people, both in the recovery community, or champions of it, or friends and allies to come out and enjoy a free evening of really fabulous music,” said Linda Sibley, executive director of Addiction Services of Thames Valley.”

READ MORE: Ending the stigma around addiction recovery

Past events have seen live bands, slam poetry, and even a magic show. This year the event will feature performances by Lonnie G. and Claire Danaher. Headlining is local rock musician Sarah Smith. She’ll be performing original songs off of her new album, titled 11.

Sibley says this is a free event, but adds people are more than welcome to donate.

“No matter what the donation size, [everything] helps. We want people to come to music events and not have to pay high ticket prices and celebrate recovery, and just the opportunities that it affords people,” she said.

Asked what services ADSTV offers, Sibley says they do what they can to help people dealing with all kinds of addiction.

“[We offer] free and confidential services. Walk-in clinics are offered several times a week throughout the Thames Valley area, because we actually serve Oxford, Elgin, and London-Middlesex. We have supports for family members. People can call, they can contact us off the website. You don’t have to be ready to make a commitment, you don’t have to know what it is that you want to do. Maybe you just want to talk to somebody about either your substance use or gaming activities, gambling, or maybe if people are having some struggles with time online, too much screen time. We have services available to help all of those problem areas.”

READ MORE: Lieutenant Governor ‘Circle on Mental Health and Addiction’ Awards

Sibley says they work with those struggling with addiction at their level, wherever that may be.

“We work with the treatment goals the person themselves set. There’s no prescribed ways that people change behaviour. We’re just here to assist in whatever the person themselves is comfortable with,” she said.

Sibley’s main message: “we’re here to help.”

“We just want people to know change is possible, and there is help available in the community,” she said.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., performances start at 7 p.m.