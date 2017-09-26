Women reaching parity on appointments to boards, agencies: Alberta government

The Alberta government says it is achieving gender parity for those appointed to its agencies, boards, and commissions.

Stephanie McLean, the minister for Service Alberta, says one third of board members were women in March 2015.

Today, that number is 48 per cent as the government has filled more than 700 positions.

McLean says it reflects a government approach to actively recruit more women.

There are more than 280 agencies boards and commissions that work at arm’s-length from the government.

The province is reviewing the mandates of all boards and has already reduced or amalgamated 26 of them to streamline service and save $33 million.