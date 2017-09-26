Peterborough boxer Cody ‘The Crippler’ Crowley ready for second hometown pro bout

Peterborough pro boxer Cody ‘The Crippler’ Crowley won’t be intimidated by his next opponent since he’s never even seen him.

He’s facing Jamaica’s Richard Holmes at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Saturday night

“I don’t need to watch him. I haven’t watched him,” said Crowley.

“I don’t know what he looks like. Thursday night at the Petes game will be the first time I see him face-to-face.”

Crowley, a native of Douro-Dummer, is a perfect 12-and-0 with six knockouts in his professional career. The last victory came in front of the hometown fans at the Memorial Centre in May over Edgar Ortega.

Holmes, who is five years older than Crowley, carries a 14-and-7 record with eight knockouts.

‘The Crippler’ will put his Canadian Professional Boxing Council’s International super-welterweight title on the line in the fight.

“Not worried at all — I fight the best fighters on the daily basis in Vegas,” said Crowley. “I just came out of an eight-week training camp with Floyd Mayweather, who’s the best fighter in the world.”

A few months ago, Mayweather appeared in a Facebook video with Crowley anticipating he would be in the crowd on Saturday. However, Crowley says there’s no guarantee ‘Moneymaker’ will be there.

“He’s saying he’s coming to Peterborough next weekend to support me. His words, not mine,” said Crowley.

“He can jump on his jet at any time. So we’ll see what happens.”

On Monday, the City of Peterborough declared September 30th ‘Cody ‘The Crippler’ Crowley Day.’

“In honour of this local athlete who continues to succeed on a national level,” said Mayor Daryl Bennett.

Tickets for the card called Homecoming II can be purchased online on the Memorial Centre website or at the box office.