Arrest warrant issued for Calgary man charged in death of dog

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of leaving his dog in a hot car in Calgary this past summer.

Jeremy Quaile, 45, was expected in court on Friday, but didn’t show up.

Quaile faces a charge of causing an animal to be in distress under the Animal Protection Act.

The remains of a female black lab were found inside a vehicle in Penbrooke Meadows on July 12.

The Calgary Humane Society said they believed the dog was left in the car for a lengthy period of time, while the temperature outside hit 31 C.

The official cause of death was hyperthermia.