Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Darvin Adams recognized by league

Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Darvin Adams has been named a Shaw CFL Top Performer of the Week following a season-best showing against the Ottawa Redblacks last Friday.

The American caught seven passes for 195 yards and a touchdown in the Bombers’ 29-9 victory at Investors Group Field. He scored off a 75-yard strike from quarterback Matt Nichols in the fourth quarter.

Adams leads Winnipeg with 961 receiving yards off 65 receptions. He also has six touchdowns to his name.

The award marks the 11th time this season a member of the Bombers has been recognized by the league.

Toronto Argonauts running back James Wilder Jr and Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis round out the Shaw CFL Top Performers for Week 14.