MMIW inquiry: Dozens set to speak at B.C. hearings

By Staff The Canadian Press

More than 40 people have signed up to speak as the national inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls opens three days of hearings in Smithers, B.C.

The commissioners are coming off emotional days on the road, having taken part in various stages of a 350-kilometre journey along British Columbia’s Highway of Tears.

Dozens of women have disappeared or been killed along the highway between Prince Rupert and Prince George.

In recent months, the commission has faced questions from concerned relatives who say they have lost faith in the inquiry because it is not giving families enough of a voice.

The inquiry has seen a slew of departures, including former commissioner Marilyn Poitras who resigned in July, citing the inquiry’s “structure.”

The inquiry is expected to take two years and cost almost $54 million.

— With files from Global News reporter Monique Scotti

© 2017 The Canadian Press

