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Canada

CN investigating train derailment in Saint John, N.B.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2026 5:13 pm
1 min read
CN Rail headquarters in Montreal, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
CN Rail headquarters in Montreal, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH
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CN said crews were working to restore operations on Monday evening at the site of a train derailment in Saint John, N.B.

A pair of locomotives derailed upright near the Courtenay Bay Causeway earlier that morning, officials said, with the cause under investigation.

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A statement from CN said, “a small amount of engine oil” leaked from one of the locomotives, but there was no impact to public safety.

“The leak was contained to railway property and is being recovered.”

The Transportation Safety Board says it was gathering information and assessing the incident.

The agency said it did not dispatch investigators to the scene.

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