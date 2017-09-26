Two Halifax men plead guilty to assaulting accused killer Dennis Oland in N.B prison

Two Halifax men charged with assaulting Dennis Oland in a New Brunswick prison last July have changed their pleas to guilty.

The new pleas were entered this morning as a trial on the charges was set to begin.

READ MORE: Judge delays murder hearing of Oland, charged with bludgeoning millionaire father, until November

Convicted killer Cody Alexander Muise and Aaron Marriott, who was convicted in a 2008 drug shooting, attacked Oland at Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., on July 31 of last year.

The court was told the two men punched Oland in the head in the visitors’ area of the prison, and Oland suffered facial injuries.

Oland had been jailed for 10 months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning of his multi-millionaire father, businessman Richard Oland.

WATCH: Supreme Court will not review New Brunswick’s Dennis Oland murder case, new trial to be heard

The 48-year-old Saint John financial planner was released on bail in October last year after a court overturned his murder conviction and ordered a new trial.

Muise was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Brandon Hatcher in December 2010 in a gun battle in suburban Halifax, and is serving a life sentence.

Marriott was sentenced to 15 years for a 2008 drug shooting outside the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

Both will be sentenced for the Oland assault on Nov. 23.