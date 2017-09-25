Interest growing in megaproject to bring natural gas from Alberta to Nova Scotia: LNG CEO

Two liquefied natural gas megaprojects slated for Nova Scotia are moving ahead, despite investors cancelling plans on the West Coast.

Bear Head LNG and Goldboro LNG could be the country’s first natural gas export facilities.

Bear Head, a subsidiary of Australia-based Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, is planning a $5-billion project on the Strait of Canso in Point Tupper.

Greg Vesey, the company’s Texas-based chief executive officer, says interest in the project has ramped up since two companies cancelled plans to build an LNG facility in British Columbia.

READ MORE: What killed the $36-billion Pacific NorthWest LNG project?

The company plans to ship natural gas from Alberta to Nova Scotia, where it would be loaded onto tankers and shipped around the world.

Vesey says the Cape Breton site is the deepest ice-free terminal on the North American eastern seaboard.

READ MORE: Cancelled liquid natural gas project in B.C. will have ripple effect in Alberta

Meanwhile, Pieridae Energy’s Goldboro LNG is also steaming ahead.

Mark Brown, director of project development, says the company has already secured its first customer.

German energy giant Uniper S-E has signed a 20-year contract for half of Goldboro’s permitted output.

The Goldboro project is expected to cost $7 billion to $10 billion.