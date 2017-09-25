Pedestrian, 18, seriously injured after vehicle collision in Mississauga

A pedestrian has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said they responded to Derry Road East and Maxwell Road around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Pedestrian Struck Derry Rd & Maxwell Rd in #Mississauga

Derry westbound is closed from Dixie Rd, use alternate route.

Injuries unknown pic.twitter.com/HqzP4qwIMd — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 25, 2017

An 18-year-old woman was transported to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition, although initial reports from the scene had listed her injuries as critical. The driver of the vehicle involved had remained on scene.

Peel’s major collision bureau closed off the westbound lanes of Derry Road from Dixie Road to allow for their investigation.

Peel police said they responded to the same intersection on Friday evening when a woman was airlifted to a trauma centre in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police.