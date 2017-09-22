Woman airlifted to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A A
A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma centre in serious condition Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police and paramedics arrived to the area of Derry and Maxwell roads, east of Dixie around 5:30 p.m. Air Ambulance was requested to the scene as well.
Police said the woman suffered serious injuries, but an update around 7:30 p.m. deemed her injuries to be non-life-threatening.
The involved driver had remained on scene.
Peel Police closed off Derry Road in both directions between Tomken Road and Cardiff Boulevard to allow for their investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.