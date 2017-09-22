Traffic
September 22, 2017 8:33 pm

Woman airlifted to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

By News Anchor  AM640

Peel Paramedics responded alongside police and Ornge air ambulance to Derry and Maxwell roads Friday evening, after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma centre in serious condition Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police and paramedics arrived to the area of Derry and Maxwell roads, east of Dixie around 5:30 p.m. Air Ambulance was requested to the scene as well.

Police said the woman suffered serious injuries, but an update around 7:30 p.m. deemed her injuries to be non-life-threatening.

The involved driver had remained on scene.

Peel Police closed off Derry Road in both directions between Tomken Road and Cardiff Boulevard to allow for their investigation.

