Woman airlifted to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma centre in serious condition Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police and paramedics arrived to the area of Derry and Maxwell roads, east of Dixie around 5:30 p.m. Air Ambulance was requested to the scene as well.

Pedestrian struck by a vehicle east of Derry Rd and Dixie Rd, Mississauga. Injuries u/k at this time. Avoid the area. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 22, 2017

Police said the woman suffered serious injuries, but an update around 7:30 p.m. deemed her injuries to be non-life-threatening.

The involved driver had remained on scene.

Peel Police closed off Derry Road in both directions between Tomken Road and Cardiff Boulevard to allow for their investigation.