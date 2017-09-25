Edmonton sports

September 25, 2017 11:54 pm
Carolina Hurricanes rock Edmonton Oilers 6-2 at Rogers Place

By Radio Host  630CHED

Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) and Edmonton Oilers' Oscar Klefbom, of Sweden, (77) battle for the puck during third period preseason NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Monday September 25, 2017.

The Carolina Hurricanes dominated from start to finish at Rogers Place on Monday night, beating the Edmonton Oilers 6-2 in NHL pre-season action.

“Those are dangerous words when you say it’s only a pre-season game,” Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said after the game. “We were outworked tonight. It’s as simple as that. They had a lot more interest in the game and it showed tonight.”

Carolina Hurricanes’ Elias Lindholm, of Sweden, (28) and Edmonton Oilers’ Matthew Benning (83) battle for the puck during first period preseason NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Monday September 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

“I think sometimes games like this can be a blessing in disguise,” Oilers forward Milan Lucic added. “I know we’re going to learn a lot from this game.”

The Hurricanes controlled the first period, outshooting the Oilers 15-4 and getting two power play goals from Teuvo Teravainen. The first one came on a two-man advantage. Ryan Strome had a goal sandwiched in between, banging in the rebound of an Oscar Klefbom shot.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Janne Kuokkanen, of Finland, (59) and goalie Scott Darling (33) look on as the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal during first period preseason NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Monday September 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Carolina went up 3-1 with 8:51 left in the second while killing a penalty. Oilers goalie Cam Talbot tried to pass the puck up ice, but it was intercepted by Josh Jooris. Jooris fed Lucas Wallmark for a goal. Janne Kuokkanen scored Carolina’s third power play goal of the night two minutes later.

“You give up three power play goals and one shorthanded,” Lucic explained. “Our power play was a weapon for us last season, so we need to clean that up. We have eight days, starting tomorrow now, to clean that up.”

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Scott Darling (33) makes the save as Edmonton Oilers’ Kailer Yamamoto (56) looks for the rebound during second period preseason NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Monday September 25, 2017.

Kailer Yamamoto scored with the man advantage later in the session, tipping home Matt Benning’s point shot. Yamamoto, taken in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft by the Oilers this summer, has five goals in four pre-season games.

READ MORE: Yamamoto strikes twice as Edmonton Oilers down Vancouver Canucks

“He was one of our best players once again tonight,” McLellan said of Yamamoto. “The 18-year-old isn’t supposed to step in and play, but he continues to open eyes.”

“He deserves the opportunity to keep on going. I don’t care who plays on our team. We need 23 guys to wear jerseys. Whether he’s 18 or 38, we want to win.”

Jordan Staal added two more for the Hurricanes in the third period. The final shots were 29-21 in favour of the Hurricanes.

The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during first period preseason NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Monday September 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

It’s the Oilers’ first loss of the pre-season. They’ll meet Carolina again on Wednesday in Saskatoon.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Oilers 2017 training camp.

