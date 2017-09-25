Ryan Strome learns early lessons with Edmonton Oilers

Ryan Strome knew he’d be in for line shuffling when he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers in June. It’s just a week into the pre-season and he’s already experienced it.

On Saturday night against Winnipeg, Strome was taken off Connor McDavid’s line and replaced by Jesse Puljujarvi. Puljujarvi went on to score twice and assist on a beauty of a goal by McDavid. Strome finished the game with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jussi Jokinen.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers explode for four in the third to take down Winnipeg Jets

“It was good feedback this morning,” Strome said after the morning skate on Monday. “I talked to the coaches. I saw some clips and some learning things. It’s just a matter of cleaning some things up in the pre-season, a couple of puck management things. It’s part of being a good teammate and learning on the fly here.”

Strome won’t be getting his spot back with McDavid to start Monday’s game against Carolina. The Oilers expected lines are:

Maroon – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Lucic – Draisaitl – Caggiula

Jokinen – Nugent-Hopkins – Strome

Khaira – Letestu – Yamamoto

Klefbom – Larsson

Russell – Benning

Simpson – Fayne

Talbot

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers seek to make Strome a shooter

“In Ryan’s case, it was a message that we sent to him fairly early in the process just so that he gets it out of his system early,” explained head coach Todd McLellan. “I’d rather do that now than do it two or three games into the year and have him confused or wondering what or why.

“We’re still trying to figure him out as he’s trying to figure us out. We’re going to push him. I told him that the very first day he came in here. We’re going to push him to be the player we believe he is.”

Catch the Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.