Patrick Maroon determined to have another big year for Edmonton Oilers

After racking up a career high 27 goals last season, Edmonton Oilers left winger Patrick Maroon has a simple mission: do it again.

“My expectations are to come in and do what I did last year and repeat it. I don’t want to be that guy that did it for one year. I have to find ways to compete every night,” Maroon said Saturday morning at Rogers Place, where the Oilers will host the Winnipeg Jets Saturday night in a pre-season game. “I know what I bring to the table.”

As he was for most of last season, Maroon will be on Connor McDavid’s left wing. Maroon lives with the doubters who say his success was only a product of playing with the league’s leading scorer. McDavid drew an assist on 14 of Maroon’s goals.

READ MORE: Oilers’ Connor McDavid caps huge year with Hart Trophy win

Watch below: On Jan. 10, 2017, Oilers forward Patrick Maroon spoke about his hot streak. At the time, he had recorded five goals and an assist in just four games.

“It’s not like I’ve never played with skilled guys before,” said Maroon, who knows the benefits of playing with McDavid but isn’t a stranger to being on a scoring line. “When I was in Anaheim, I played with Getzlaf and Perry. “I just have to go out there and prove it to everyone. I’m the kind of guy who tries to prove everyone wrong. I’ve been doing it the last 10 years, so I have to keep doing it.”

Maroon didn’t comment on reports that his agent and the Oilers are talking about a contract extension. His current deal expires on July 1. He said he remains focused on continually proving he belongs on the Oilers’ top line.

“No one is really secure,” Maroon said. “I think you have to live up to everything, every time, every year.

“There are a lot of young kids in this organization who are coming up. The game is changing a lot. I have to find ways to keep doing what I did last year and bring it again this year.”

The Oilers are expected to have several veterans in the lineup when they play the Jets, including Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Kris Russell and Jussi Jokinen. Jesse Puljuarvi, a 2016 first-round draft pick, is likely to play. Kailer Yamamoto, who has four goals in three games, will likely get the night off.

READ MORE: Yamamoto strikes twice as Edmonton Oilers down Vancouver Canucks

Catch the Oilers and Jets on 630 CHED with The Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Oilers’ 2017 training camp and NHL pre-season.