IWK CFO Stephen D’Arcy resigns in wake of expense scandal

The IWK Health Centre’s Chief Financial Officer, Stephen D’Arcy has resigned.

“In order for the organization to move forward and ensure confidence around both the Nova Scotia Auditor General’s review and the police investigation, we have accepted this resignation,” Karen Hutt, Chair of the IWK Board said in a statement on Monday.

“Given the circumstances with which we have been faced in recent months, this outcome is in the best interest of all parties.”

D’Arcy was on a paid leave of absence after an independent report found that the organization’s former president and CEO Tracy Kitch, owes more than $22,000 in “potentially personal” expenses.The leave of absence was a joint decision by D’Arcy and the organization’s board of directors.

The IWK board has seconded Amanda Whitewood to serve as interim CFO for a period of six months.

In response to latest shoe dropping, health minister maintains his support for IWK board #nspoli #halifax #iwk — Marieke Walsh (@MariekeWalsh) September 25, 2017

Last week, Halifax Regional Police announced that they’d received an official complaint regarding financial mismanagement within the IWK Health Centre.

“This investigation is anticipated to take some time to complete and police are not prepared to speak to specifics nor potential suspects at this time,” wrote Const. Dianne Penfound in a press release on Sept. 21, 2017.

Nova Scotia’s auditor general said he’ll conduct financial and performance audits of the IWK’s books and practices in the wake of an ongoing expense scandal gripping one of Atlantic Canada’s premier hospitals.

Michael Pickup also said he’d turn over all the information his office has to police “for their consideration on any possible legal matters.”

“I am gravely concerned with the ineffectiveness of financial controls and lack of rigour in financial management as publicly reported by the IWK in recent weeks,” said Pickup in a statement last Tuesday.

Penfound says that the complaint has been referred to their Financial Crime Unit for review.

