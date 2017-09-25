Kingston Police investigate home invasion, shooting on Runnymede Road

A street wrapped in police tape, multiple police cruisers, and a forensic identification van, is not what residents on Runnymede Road in Kingston are used to waking up to – but that was the case Monday morning as police investigated a home invasion and shooting.

“I came out and just saw the tape, it was around 10 o’clock when we woke up there was just tape everywhere,” resident Tyler Babcock said.

Kingston Police were called to an apartment complex at 10 Runnymede Road shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday morning after residents heard multiple gunshots.

“Nobody is under arrest at this point, and there’s nobody at large,” Kingston Police Detective Jay Finn said. “We’re still investigating this but a person is at hospital being treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

That person was taken to hospital after paramedics responded to a call at nearby Nickle Avenue.

But police aren’t saying whether or not they were the suspect in the home invasion or the victim.

“Given that it’s a serious incident – we’re just investigating it to make sure we have our ducks in a row into what exactly happened here,” Finn said.

While no arrests have been made, Finn says they are likely. Police are asking anyone who may have any information that could help the investigation to contact them.