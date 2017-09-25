Winnipeg man arrested for 9 sexual assaults, indecent act in 2 days

An 18-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested after police said he groped nine women in two days. Eight of the women were assaulted in approximately one hour.

Tyrell Marquel Cornish, 18, was arrested at his home in the Springfield North area and charged with sexual assault x 9 and an indecent act.

“These victims did not know this person, we believe this is completely random in nature,” Winnipeg Police Cst. Jay Murray said. “None of the victims were physically harmed but that’s not to say that there might not be some emotional trauma here at the same time.”

The first assault happened only hours after Cornish was released after being charged with uttering threats towards two Winnipeg Transit employees.

The first incident was reported on Sept. 21 at approximately 4:30 p.m. A 33-year-old woman was grabbed near Logan Avenue and Princess Street.

The rest of the incidents happened the next morning, Sept. 22:

7:30 a.m.: A 17-year-old girl was grabbed in the 100 block of Borrowman Place.

7:50 a.m.: A 24-year-old woman was grabbed near Portage Avenue and Maryland Street.

7:52 a.m.: A 29-year-old woman was grabbed near Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

7:58 a.m.: A 46-year-old woman was grabbed in the 600 block of Portage Avenue.

8 a.m.: Cornish was allegedly seen “committing an indecent act” at a supermarket in the 600 block of Broadway. A 30-year-old woman who worked there was grabbed.

8:07 a.m.: A 31-year-old woman who was in the company of her child was grabbed near Young Street and Broadway.

8:20 a.m.: A 43-year-old woman was grabbed at a business in the 500 block of Portage Avenue

8:30 a.m.: A 21-year-old woman was grabbed in the 500 block of Portage Avenue.

Anyone with information in connection to any of the incidents are asked to contact investigators at 1-204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 1-204-786-8477.