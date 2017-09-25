WFPS member arrested, charged in historic and recent sex assaults, child abuse

A 52-year-old member of the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service was arrested in connection to a number of historic and current sexual assaults against two youths and an adult.

Manuel Vladimir Ruiz was arrested on Sept. 22 by detectives with the Counter Exploitation Unit.

Police said the first incident happened in 2001 when a young girl was introduced to the suspect who was 36-years-old at the time. The victim was sexually assaulted while at a jujitsu studio owned by Ruiz.

The third victim was sexually assaulted between December 2005 and December 2006 at a “different location within the city” police said Monday.

“Over the last 2 years they’ve also discovered a third victim which is why there’s reason to believe that, with access over such a long period of time there’s a strong possibility of other victims,” Winnipeg Police Cst. Tammy Skrabek said Monday.

Police said the third victim was contacted by Ruiz after he responded to an online ad for escort services between November and December 2015. Ruiz allegedly met the victim and paid for sexual services from the girl who was under 18 in 2015, and is still under 18.

All three victims told police the man was employed by Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and owned a jujitsu studio.

“We take allegations of this nature very seriously and at this time Mr. Ruiz has been removed from active duty,” a statement from the city Monday said.

Ruiz faces a long list of offences:

Sexual assault x 2 – child abuse

Sexual interference

Obtain sexual service from persons under the age of 18

Forcible confinement

Invitation to sexual touching

Luring a child

Anyone with more information in connection these incidents are asked to contact investigators at 1-204-986-3464 or Crime Stoppers at 1-204-786-8477.