September 24, 2017 9:14 pm
Updated: September 24, 2017 9:19 pm

1st service for Edmonton church since losing 3 members in fatal crash

By and Global News

WATCH ABOVE: New details are emerging about a horrific crash near Lloydminster on Friday that took the lives of three Edmonton women. As Kim Smith reports, on Sunday, one of the victim's husbands - a pastor - greeted his congregation for the first time since the crash.

An Edmonton church held its first service since losing three members of its congregation in a tragic collision.

While holding hands and singing in unison on Sunday, the local Liberian community was trying to find comfort and peace during a difficult time.

“Let me remind all of us that life is fragile. It’s uncertain. Make use of every opportunity you have now,” reverend Thomas Wilson said.

READ MORE: Stolen truck crashes into minivan on Highway 16, leaving 3 women dead

Four members of the church were involved in a two-vehicle collision near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border on Friday. Glorious David, 35, Eva Fatu Tumbay, 37, and Jeannette Wright, 53, died in the crash.

Their minivan was struck by a stolen flat deck truck on Highway 16, about five kilometres east of Lloydminster.

Glorious David’s husband, pastor Glory Blamo, greeted members of his congregation and gave a sermon for the first time without his wife.

He and Glorious founded the Solid Rock Ministries of Edmonton about a decade ago. At Sunday’s church service, a black sheet covered the chair where she normally sat and exercised her faith.

“I met that woman about 15 years ago in a … refugee camp. We got married and she was doing everything for us to eat. Moved to Canada … What I want to say to my wife is that she’s a faithful woman, hardworking, committed,” Blamo said.

The couple has four kids, who will now grow up without their mother.

“Now I live with the burden of raising four kids – [ages] 10, nine and six. We got boys that are twins,” Blamo said.

WATCH BELOW: Edmonton’s Liberian community mourns loss of 3 women killed in crash

Eva Fatu Tumbay also leaves behind four young kids.

Jeanette Wright, who is credited as one of the first Liberians to settle in Edmonton, has two adult children.

Janet Mamie Gaye, 32, was rushed to hospital after a crash killed three women who were in a vehicle with her. The crash happened east of Lloydminster on Friday morning after a flat-deck truck collided with a minivan in an eastbound lane. The four women were in the minivan and three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Supplied by Emmanuel Savice

Her niece Janet Gaye was also in van during the crash. Her husband Matthew Gaye said she’s still in critical condition at hospital.

“She can’t even talk. But when I talk to her she opens her eyes, that means she’s hearing me and that gives me a lot of hope,” Gaye said.

Saskatchewan RCMP are still investigating the fatal collision.

