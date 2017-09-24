1st service for Edmonton church since losing 3 members in fatal crash

An Edmonton church held its first service since losing three members of its congregation in a tragic collision.

While holding hands and singing in unison on Sunday, the local Liberian community was trying to find comfort and peace during a difficult time.

“Let me remind all of us that life is fragile. It’s uncertain. Make use of every opportunity you have now,” reverend Thomas Wilson said.

Four members of the church were involved in a two-vehicle collision near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border on Friday. Glorious David, 35, Eva Fatu Tumbay, 37, and Jeannette Wright, 53, died in the crash.

Their minivan was struck by a stolen flat deck truck on Highway 16, about five kilometres east of Lloydminster.

Glorious David’s husband, pastor Glory Blamo, greeted members of his congregation and gave a sermon for the first time without his wife.

He and Glorious founded the Solid Rock Ministries of Edmonton about a decade ago. At Sunday’s church service, a black sheet covered the chair where she normally sat and exercised her faith.

“I met that woman about 15 years ago in a … refugee camp. We got married and she was doing everything for us to eat. Moved to Canada … What I want to say to my wife is that she’s a faithful woman, hardworking, committed,” Blamo said.

It was also Pastor Glory Blamo's first sermon since losing his wife in crash. A black sheet covers her chair. #yeg pic.twitter.com/mKwThj6JKJ — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) September 24, 2017

The couple has four kids, who will now grow up without their mother.

“Now I live with the burden of raising four kids – [ages] 10, nine and six. We got boys that are twins,” Blamo said.

Eva Fatu Tumbay also leaves behind four young kids.

Jeanette Wright, who is credited as one of the first Liberians to settle in Edmonton, has two adult children.

Her niece Janet Gaye was also in van during the crash. Her husband Matthew Gaye said she’s still in critical condition at hospital.

“She can’t even talk. But when I talk to her she opens her eyes, that means she’s hearing me and that gives me a lot of hope,” Gaye said.

Saskatchewan RCMP are still investigating the fatal collision.