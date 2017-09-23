Rockets blast Blazers at season opener
The Kelowna Rockets won 6-2 over the Kamloops Blazers in the season opener for the two WHL league teams.
Brodan Salmond stopped 33 of the 35 shots he faced in Kelowna’s net.
The two teams face off Saturday in Kamloops.
