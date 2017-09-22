Kelowna RCMP release sketch of sexual assault suspect
A A
Kelowna RCMP have released a composite drawing as they continue a sexual assault investigation.
Police responded to a report of a 14-year-old girl being lured into a vehicle on Lawrence Avenue and sexually touched by a man in his 40’s or 50’s.
The man is described as having dark hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left abdominal side.
He was reportedly driving a dark Hyundai, possibly an elantra, with silver rims.
Anyone who can identify the man in the sketch is asked to contact Cst. Reanna Brehmer of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.