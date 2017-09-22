Kelowna RCMP release sketch of sexual assault suspect

Kelowna RCMP have released a composite drawing as they continue a sexual assault investigation.

Police responded to a report of a 14-year-old girl being lured into a vehicle on Lawrence Avenue and sexually touched by a man in his 40’s or 50’s.

The man is described as having dark hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left abdominal side.

He was reportedly driving a dark Hyundai, possibly an elantra, with silver rims.

Anyone who can identify the man in the sketch is asked to contact Cst. Reanna Brehmer of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers.