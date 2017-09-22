Man shot in Calgary officer-involved shooting approached officers with axe, hammer: ASIRT

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) released photos Friday of the weapons a man involved in an officer-involved shooting with Calgary police was allegedly carrying when he was shot.

The man was shot by officers responding to a domestic assault call.

Police were called to a home in the 500 block of Markerville Road N.E. on Wednesday afternoon. The man in question, identified by family as 40-year-old Damon Parisian, had barricaded himself in the attached garage.

After hours of failed negotiations, the man emerged from the garage at about 8 p.m. and “approached police.”

“Independent evidence has confirmed that when the man exited the garage, he was armed with an axe and a hammer, which were both recovered on scene,” ASIRT said in a Friday release.

After a confrontation, the responding officers deployed a Taser and then shot the man.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Friday, the man was in serious but stable condition after having surgery.

ASIRT is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting while the Calgary Police Service CPS investigates the domestic assault investigation.

On Thursday, CPS said Parisian — who is known to police — will face assault and domestic violations in relation to the incident.