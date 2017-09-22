Inmates escape from Mississippi jail, rob convenience store, then break back into jail: police

Most of the time, when plotting to escape from a correctional facility the plan doesn’t include breaking back INTO the jail.

But that’s exactly what police in Holmes County, Miss. say occurred last Tuesday. According to police, four inmates of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility succeeded in escaping the jail and robbing a nearby convenience story before attempting to break back INTO the facility.

“You’re already in jail, but you want to break out and break back in?” Lexington Police Chief Robert Kirklin told Mississippi News Now. “That is just something. I heard it all.”

According to police, inmates Levontaye Ellington, Travis Baker, Maurice Robertson and Jacquiez Williams climbed over the fence of the correctional facility Tuesday night. They then walked a short distance to the nearby Dollar General Store.

Police say the store was closed when they arrived, so they broke in and helped themselves to whatever they could carry.

“They stole cigarettes, cigarette lighters, phones and just items they felt they could sell in jail,” Chief Kirklin said.

The inmates actually succeeded in returning to the facility undetected, stolen goods in tow. It wasn’t until police reviewed the surveillance camera footage from the store that they realized what happened.

“Just looking at the type of [prison] clothing they had on and just one of the bags they had put some of the merchandise in,” added Kirklin.

The four inmates have all been charged with commercial burglary. During their arraignment on the new charges this past Tuesday at the Lexington Police station, the four denied any involvement in the robbery.