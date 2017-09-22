Update: Health Canada investigating substance that hospitalized Hamilton jail guard

Health Canada is now investigating after a correctional officer at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre was hospitalized after coming into contact with an unknown substance.

The Hamilton Police Vice and Drug Unit says it is investigating Thursday afternoon’s medical call for service.

The jail guard has since been released.

There were reports Thursday afternoon that a suddenly ill officer was transported from the Barton Street jail to hospital.

Several other guards were sent to hospital to be checked over as a precaution.

The union representing the correctional officers suspects the guard was exposed to Fentanyl.

READ MORE: 4 guards at Kingston’s Joyceville Institution may have been exposed to fentanyl: union

The Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services would not comment on the union reports.

Throughout Ontario, naloxone opioid antidote kits are available at correctional institutions, for both guards and inmates in case of an overdose.