UPDATE: Inmate recaptured after escaping Fraser Valley minimum security prison

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says an inmate at Kwìkwèxwelhp healing Village, a minimum security federal institution near Harrison Mills, that had escaped on Thursday has been recaptured.

The CSC says Ralph Radford Courchene returned to the institution early morning on Friday and was apprehended.

In a statement, the CSC had said Ralph Radford Courchene was not accounted for Thursday evening during a count by staff members.

Chilliwack RCMP was contacted at the time of the incident, and a warrant was issued for Courchene’s arrest.

“Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system,” reads a statement from the CSC.

The CSC is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Courchene is currently serving a sentence of more than nine years for contempt of court and aggravated assault.